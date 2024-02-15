Kansas City shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl parade leaves at least 1 dead, 22 wounded

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Kansas City Police said one person is dead, and 22 others were injured by gunfire after a shooting near the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory rally at Union Station on Wednesday.

Nine children are among the 22 injured by gunfire. In total, 11 children were injured, and they range in age from 6 to 15, according to Children’s Mercy Hospital. None of the children are in critical condition. They are all expected to recover, the hospital said.

During a press conference Wednesday evening, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said three people were detained. At least one weapon was also recovered by police.

Graves said eight of the wounded were considered immediately life-threatening patients, seven others also had life-threatening injuries and six sustained minor injuries. All were transported immediately to Children’s Mercy Hospital, Truman Medical and Saint Luke’s.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. near the Union Station parking garage, as soon as the rally concluded.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas added that all Chiefs players, staff, and their families were safe and accounted for.

“The celebration was marred by a shooting. This is absolutely a tragedy,” Lucas said.

Graves said 800 law enforcement officers were at the parade and rally.

“I am angry,” Graves said. “The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment.”

President Biden has been briefed on the shooting and will continue to receive updates, the White House said. The Attorney General was also briefed on the shooting.

“This was a tragic conclusion to a celebration we had all looked forward to — none more than Teresa and me,” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said in a statement. “The First Lady and I were present when shots broke out. Thanks to the professionalism of our security officers and first responders, Teresa and I and our staff are safe and secure.”

The FBI also had a presence at the parade and is providing assistance to the Kansas City Police Department.

Kade Collins, who was in attendance at the parade with his dad, described the whole ordeal to Fox 4 KC.

“We heard 10-12 gunshots, but we thought they were fireworks, so we didn’t really panic at first or get too worked up. But then everyone started screaming and took off running,” Collins said. “Once the crowd moved out of the way, I could see three people with gunshot wounds on the ground. I saw one girl with a gunshot wound to her leg. A second woman was also shot and had something tied around her leg to make a tourniquet and her leg was covered in blood.”

Collins said he saw people helping the wounded.

“There was a guy right by her, and he was in a lot worse shape – he was lying flat on his back. There were multiple people around him helping him. All three of these people seemed pretty young. In their 20s to 30s. We were trying to get out of there as fast as we could,” Collins said. “My dad saw the police tackle a suspect. When we were walking out, there was someone pointing and saying ‘he’s right there, he’s right there.’ and police ran to the guy the crowd was pointing at and tackled him and put him in handcuffs. Everyone took off running and screaming.”

Chief Graves said there is still no known motive for the shooting.

Police are asking any witnesses to the shooting to go to the southwest corner of Pershing and Main to speak with police. Anyone with information can also call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Fox News’ David Spunt and Fox Nation’s Kelly Skehen contributed to this story.