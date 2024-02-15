Kansas City radio DJ, mom of 2 killed in shooting after Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration

A beloved radio disc jockey and diehard Kansas City Chiefs fan was killed Wednesday as shots rang out and marred the NFL team’s victory celebration that ended with at least 22 others injured.

In a Facebook post, the KKFI community radio station said DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan’s life was taken by a “senseless act.”

“It is with sincere sadness and an extremely heavy and broken heart that we let our community know that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez, host of ‘Taste of Tejano’ lost her life today in the shooting at the KC Chiefs’ rally,” the post stated. “Our hearts and prayers are with her family. We encourage anyone who feels they saw something to reach out to law enforcement at 816-234-5111.”

“This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community,” the post continued.

Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two, was confirmed killed in the shooting at the end of the parade at Kansas City’s Union Station, The Kansas City Star reported. Authorities held a news brief where they confirmed one person had died, but did not mention Galvan by name.

Friends confirmed Lopez-Galvan’s death to the newspaper. She reportedly died during surgery at a hospital from a gunshot wound to her abdomen.

“She was the most wonderful, beautiful person,” said Lisa Lopez, a friend for decades (no relation) who also works as The Star’s newsroom executive administrative assistant. “She was a local DJ. She did everybody’s weddings. We all know her. She was so full of life.”

Lopez-Galvan was a disc jockey known as “Lisa G” for KKFI and co-host of the program “Taste of Tejano,” which features Hispanic music, the newspaper reported. Beto Lopez, the president and CEO of the Guadalupe Centers, is her brother.

Lopez-Galvan was in her mid-40s and lived with her husband and two children in the suburb of Shawnee. Her personal Facebook page includes multiple posts and images supporting the Chiefs, which won its second consecutive Super Bowl on Sunday.

Other victims of the shooting have not been named. The gunfire erupted around 2 p.m. local time near the Union Station parking garage as more than 800 police officers were in the area, authorities said. Of the 22 victims, 11 were children and are expected to recover. At least one weapon was also recovered by police.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas added that all Chiefs players, staff, and their families were safe and accounted for.

“The celebration was marred by a shooting. This is absolutely a tragedy,” Lucas said.

In a statement, President Biden urged lawmakers to strengthen gun control measures.

“It is time to act. That’s where I stand,” he said. “And I ask the country to stand with me. To make your voice heard in Congress so we finally act to ban assault weapons, to limit high-capacity magazines, strengthen background checks, keep guns out of the hands of those who have no business owning them or handling them.”

Wednesday’s rally was the latest to be marred by violence. A shooting injured several people last year in downtown Denver after the Nuggets’ NBA championship, and gunfire last year at a parking lot near the Texas Rangers’ World Series championship parade.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.