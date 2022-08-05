NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Kansas City police say three pharmacies were burglarized within half an hour on Friday morning.

The trio of burglaries began at 2:21 a.m. when a Walgreens at 3537 Broadway Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, was broken into, according to FOX 4.

Police said they were called to a CVS Pharmacy at 5011 Main Street just 19 minutes later for a burglary.

After the second burglary, police were sent to the Walgreens at 4630 Troost Avenue for a third burglary call.

Police said that the value of the items stolen is unknown, according to the report. Police are investigating the incident.