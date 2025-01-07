Kansas City Chiefs fans’ mysterious deaths yet to be resolved a year later

A year-to-date after three Kansas City Chiefs fans were last seen alive, it is still unclear why they died in their friend’s snowy backyard — and authorities have not handed down any criminal charges in their deaths.

Clayton McGeeney, 37; Ricky Johnson, 38; and David Harrington, 36, visited their longtime friend Jordan Willis’ home in Kansas City on Jan. 7, 2024 to watch the Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers.

Two days later, the three men were found dead on Willis’ property by McGeeney’s fiancée. Willis could not be reached by phone and did not answer his door in the days afterward, according to family members who searched for the three friends who never returned home.

Although preliminary autopsy results shared with the media by family members indicate that fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana were in their systems, the deceased men’s families have questioned Willis’ involvement in what happened, with some threatening to file lawsuits.

In September, Willis’ attorney John Picerno told Fox News Digital that “charges [will be] forthcoming in the next few weeks,” based on “internal conversations” with prosecutors.

“I can say with confidence that my client will not be charged in that regard,” Picerno said at the time. “My client will not be charged in any manner with having to do with the untimely death of his friends.”

When asked who would face criminal charges in the men’s deaths, Picerno replied, “The criminal liability could be for a felony murder charge if somebody provided those young men with drugs.”

But Picerno and attorneys for the men’s family members have said that there have been no developments since.

Fox News Digital previously reported that a fifth man was in Willis’ home at Northwest 83rd Terrace on Jan. 7 — but that man told Fox 4 that he left while the men were still watching the game, and he stressed that he was not the last person to see them alive.

That fifth man’s attorney could not be reached for comment by Fox News Digital.

Picerno said in September that the length of the probe, which the Kansas City Police Department has repeatedly characterized as a death investigation rather than a homicide investigation, is “definitely out of the ordinary.”

He also said his client voluntarily handed over all his electronic devices to police early in the investigation, along with DNA samples.

“I don’t know what caused this investigation to go on for [more than] nine months,” Picerno said. “That would be a better question answered by the prosecutors.”

“There is nothing to report or comment on at this time,” a representative from the Platte County Prosecutor’s Office told Fox News Digital. “It’s still an ongoing investigation. I assume when something is done, [Platte County Prosecutor] Eric [Zahnd] will be doing a press release. We don’t have a timeline to report, unfortunately.”

The Kansas City Police Department could not be reached for comment at press time.

Although he is “confident” that his client will avoid criminal prosecution, Picerno said in September that civil action is likely on his horizon. He said he has been contacted by attorneys representing the men’s families and noted that the statute of limitations on these types of cases is five years in Missouri.

Jennifer Marquez, David Harrington’s mother, told Fox News Digital that this is “the first [she’s] heard” of movement in the case. Until she hears further news from the prosecutor’s office, she said she will “keep [herself] calm and not get any hopes up.”

“Of course I am extremely happy to hear that there may be something going on,” she said on Tuesday.

“I have not been told anything,” she continued. “They just have not relayed any information to us, the families, though, so I have nothing as far as information. We’ve not been getting the autopsies or any information like that. They do not want us to be able to release anything that would hurt the case, I guess.”

“Of course, I would love to see people held responsible for this and I believe Jordan should be held responsible,” Marquez said. “It was his home, he had the party, and, you know.”

Willis, who moved out of his Kansas City home and enrolled into a rehabilitation program after his friends’ deaths, has had his “life changed forever,” Picerno said.

“It’s an awful thing when people have already presumed you’re guilty without real evidence,” Picerno said. “It’s a tough row to hoe, and he’s managing it as best he can.”

A source close to the Willis family told Fox News Digital that the 39-year-old Ph.D. holder and research scientist “still struggles with the aftermath of all of this.”

“[He] not only lost good friends of his, but [had] many people turn on him,” the source said.

“It affected every part of his life, and he’s doing the best he can,” the source continued. “He has been helping with his dad’s care this year, and trying to stay positive.”