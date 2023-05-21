Kansas City bar shooting leaves 3 dead, 2 wounded: police

Gunfire erupted at a bar in Kansas City, Missouri, early Sunday, killing at least three people and leaving two others wounded, authorities said.

Officers responded at 1:25 a.m. to the Klymax Lounge on Indiana Avenue and found multiple victims at the scene, Kansas City Police Officer Donna Drake told Fox News Digital in an email.

One of the deceased victims was found inside the lounge, while the second was outside the building, Drake said.

A third victim died after being rushed to a hospital.

Two other victims wounded in the shooting were also rushed to a hospital, Drake said. One of the victims was in critical condition, while the other was in stable condition.

The victims were all believed to be adults, according to police, but their ages and identities were not immediately available.

Police did not immediately release any information about a suspect or what circumstances led to the deadly shooting.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were processing the scene and speaking to potential witnesses early Sunday, police said.

No additional details were immediately available.