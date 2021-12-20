Kansas City-area transgender student awarded $4 million over bathroom dispute

A jury in Missouri last week decided that a Kansas City-area school district must pay $4 million in damages to a transgender student over a bathroom dispute, according to local reports.

The Jackson County jury on Dec. 13 found the Blue Springs R-IV School District had sexually discriminated against the former student after denying the student access to the boys’ restrooms and locker rooms at Delta Woods Middle School and the Freshman Center, FOX4 Kansas City reported, citing the lawsuit.

The student, who was not named, had legally changed his name in 2010 and had his birth certificate amended through the Jackson County Circuit Court in 2014 to show his gender and new name, according to KSHB-TV.

While the state recognized the student as a boy, the school district made the student use a “separate, single person bathroom” instead of the boys’ locker room when participating in physical education and athletic activities, the outlets reported, citing court documents.

The student chose not to participate in fall sports during the 2014-2015 season for feeling singled out, the suit stated. The lawsuit was filed in 2015.

The school district said in a statement to the outlets that it “disagrees with the verdict and will be seeking appropriate relief from the trial court and court of appeals if necessary.”

