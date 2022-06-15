Kansas City-area school district cancels summer classes over ‘unspecific mass shooting’ threat

website maker

A Missouri school district said Tuesday evening it is closing its summer school on Wednesday over an “unspecific mass shooting” threat and the FBI is investigating.

“Safety is our top priority, and we are committed to telling you what we can when we can,” the district wrote in a message posted to Facebook. “The Blue Springs Police Department alerted the FBI of a possible threat related to an unspecific mass shooting. The FBI has confirmed that the individual in question whose whereabouts are unknown is dangerous.”

The district, in Blue Springs, Missouri, a suburb of Kansas City, said the closure was out of an abundance of caution, adding, “We believe the best course of action is to close our summer school sites and all school programming until further notice.”

The district said it knew the closure would be a “burden to many of our families and we ask for your understanding and flexibility as we continue to keep our students, staff, and schools safe.”

It said another update would come Wednesday evening.

No other details were given about the threat.

The decision comes a couple of weeks after 19 children and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, after an 18-year-old with an AR-15 walked into a classroom on a Tuesday morning and started shooting.

A week before that, 10 people were killed in a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.