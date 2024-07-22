Kamala Harris rakes in major fundraising haul less than 24 hours after Biden exits race and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

MEGA MILLIONS – Less than 24 hours after Biden exits race, Kamala Harris rakes in stunning fundraising haul. Continue reading …

‘THREAT TO DEMOCRACY’ – Trump scorches Democrats for turning backs on one of their own. Continue reading …

SAVING SEATS – Forcing Biden out of 2024 campaign could have major down-ballot implications. Continue reading …

ANSWERING TO AMERICANS – Secret Service director makes admission about Trump assassination bid security. Continue reading …

RUDE AWAKENING – Top Republican’s red-hot warning if Secret Service’s ‘stonewalling’ continues. Continue reading …

BACKING THE BOSS – Kamala Harris spent months shooting down concerns over Biden’s mental competency. Continue reading …

‘AMERICANS DEMAND ANSWERS’ – Embattled Secret Service director to face grilling from top House committee over Trump shooting. Continue reading …

‘PROVIDENTIAL’ – Creator of the immigration chart that ‘saved’ Trump’s life from would-be assassin credits ‘providence.’ Continue reading …

JUMPING IN? – Manchin considers re-registering as Democrat to run for president. Continue reading …

‘NEXT LOGICAL STEP’ – National Review editorial board calls on Biden to resign immediately in scathing piece. Continue reading …

‘OUT THE DOOR’ – Democrats are ‘pissed off’ at party leadership for pushing Biden out, CNN analyst says. Continue reading …

‘WHAT A MAN’ – Liberal media members jubilant as Biden drops out, race against Trump resets. Continue reading …

TAKEN ABACK– MSNBC’s Jen Psaki reacts live to President Biden’s decision to drop out. Continue reading …

KAROL MARKOWICZ – It’s my ‘Americaversary.’ After 40 years, here’s the one big thing I have learned about my adopted home. Continue reading …

JIM KENNEDY – Joe Lieberman tried to heal our nation’s wounds by doing something politicians rarely do. Continue reading …

MARKET IMPACT – Business leaders on the right and left react as Biden ends his presidential campaign. Continue reading …

TRUMP SHOOTING – Timeline of assassination attempt raises questions about how gunman evaded security.Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on presidents, country queens and the Big Kahuna. Continue reading …

PARENTS BEWARE – Mom sends deadly warning after kids’ freak accident. Continue reading …

NO BONES ABOUT IT – Paleontologists in Brazil found dinosaur skeletons after erosion from catastrophic flooding occurred in the region. The fossils may be 233 million years old. See video …

RNC SPOKESWOMAN ELIZABETH PIPKO – Kamala Harris has to answer for her ‘weak record.’ See video …

STEVE HILTON – Media attacking Trump over his age, mental capacity is ‘ludicrous.’ See video …

What’s the weather looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

