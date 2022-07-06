July 4th Illinois shooting: Community members hold candlelight vigil for victims

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Illinois residents, still reeling from the July 4th mass shooting in Highland Park, came together Tuesday evening to honor those who were killed.

A candlelight vigil was held for the victims of Monday’s attack, near the scene where the shooting took place. Seven people were killed in the shooting and dozens were injured.

The victims ranged in age from 8 to 85 years old.

Six victims have been identified by the Lake County Coroner’s Office as:

Katherine Goldstein, 64, of Highland Park

Irina McCarthy, 35, of Highland Park

Kevin McCarthy, 37, of Highland Park

Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63, of Highland Park

Stephen Straus, 88, of Highland Park

Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78, of Morelos, Mexico

Throughout the night, community members gathered to pay their respects, many contributing to a display that featured each victim’s name.

The display had several black cords, where mourners would tie strips of cloth with a name or phrases memorializing those who were affected.

Many were visibly emotional while others were seen hugging.

A seventh victim has not yet been identified.

Illinois police arrested the 21-year-old suspect, who was believed to have acted alone in carrying out an attack he had planned for weeks.

He was subsequently charged with seven counts of first-degree murder – one for each victim.

Additional charges are expected.

Editorial note: The suspect’s name was intentionally left out of this report.