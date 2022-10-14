Julio Jones’ Atlanta home burglarized, suspect wearing stolen items quickly arrested

The home of former Atlanta Falcons football player Julio Jones was burglarized Tuesday while he was in Florida playing in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In a news release, Atlanta police said officers responded to reports of a burglary at a residence in Buckhead. Upon arriving at the home, the officers were told the property belonged to Jones.

Various clothing and jewelry items, including NFL apparel, a watch and Charles Barkley Nike shoes, were missing from the residence, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

“There were several items missing from the location which include clothing and jewelry, and also [the officer] did a great job taking a detailed description and providing a detailed description over the radio,” Atlanta Police Capt. Ben Vayens told the outlet.

Atlanta police said officers used technology to gather the physical description of the male suspect and blasted the information over the radio.

Shortly after, an officer working an off-duty extra patrol job spotted a man matching the description. The man, later identified as 31-year-old Martin Williams, was reportedly wearing one of the stolen sweatshirts when the officer approached him.

Bodycam footage released by Atlanta PD shows an officer telling Williams to get on the ground and asking if he has any weapons on him.

Williams got on the ground and said he was not armed. He was taken into custody without incident.

Atlanta police said Williams was booked into the Fulton County Jail and charged with two counts of first-degree burglary.

Vayens told Fox 5 he credits the “swift arrest” to the detailed descriptions given over the radio. He added he “wishes every burglary case could be like this one.”

When Jones returns to Atlanta, he will be able to retrieve the stolen items.