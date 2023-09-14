Judge deems Obama program illegal, FBI agent speaks on Hunter Biden probe and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

STILL ILLEGAL – Texas judge who previously deemed DACA illegal reaffirms ruling. Continue reading …

BLUNT RESPONSE – FBI agent’s three word answer when asked if Hunter Biden got special treatment. Continue reading …

‘BORDERING ON MADNESS’ – Massachusetts National Guard deployed to assist with spiraling migrant crisis as governor calls on White House. Continue reading …

IMPEACHMENT HEARING PRELIMS – House Oversight to hold first Biden impeachment hearing this month. Continue reading …

IN CUSTODY – Convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante captured in Pennsylvania nearly 2 weeks after prison escape. Continue reading …

–

POLITICS

TRIGGER WARNING – New Mexico Democrat governor’s sweeping gun order hits major temporary roadblock. Continue reading …

‘WOULD VETO IT’ – Biden White House pushes back against GOP bill including military pay raise. Continue reading …

‘I COMMEND HIM’ – Senator defending pro-life Americans in block on DOD nominees, Pence says. Continue reading …

RUMORED AFFAIR – Alleged mistress of Texas AG Ken Paxton deemed ‘unavailable’ to take stand at his impeachment trial. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

CANNING KAMALA – Multiple liberal columnists call on Biden to dump Harris from 2024 ticket. Continue reading …

‘THIS IS NOT OKAY’ – White House called out for letter to media urging ‘scrutiny’ on Biden impeachment inquiry. Continue reading …

SCOLDING ‘MOTHER NATURE’ – Apple mocked for ‘cringey’ sketch with actress as ‘Mother Nature’ touting company’s climate change efforts. Continue reading …

OPINION

DEREK KANE – Troubling trend of woke AI is a big threat to free speech. Continue reading …

ANDY PUZDER AND ANDY OLIVASTRO – You have to wonder what management teams at Disney and at Bud Light were thinking. Continue reading …

PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – The broken promises of marijuana legalization are impossible to ignore. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – WaPo column on Biden sent DC into a frenzy. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – It is trouble in paradise for Biden’s re-election campaign. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – This country remains the most successful experiment in human governance of all time. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

BADA BING – ‘Sopranos’ star joins OnlyFans after being labeled ‘savage’ by Hollywood. Continue reading …

ARTIFICIAL SCIENCE – Authors busted using ChatGPT to write scientific paper. Continue reading …

THE FUTURE OF COMBAT – German military plows millions into AI ‘environment’ for weapons tests that could change combat forever. Continue reading …

NOT ‘FORCE FOR GOOD’ – New leaked audio reveals California school board president criticizing teacher’s union. Continue reading …

WATCH — Wild critters seen helping themselves to man’s freshly grown garden. See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Nikki Haley: Joe Biden’s Iran deal is ‘incredibly reckless, irresponsible.‘ See video …

WATCH: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp blames ‘Bidenomics’ for taking money out of your wallet. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“It was supposed to be a model for the rest of the nation. Big venture capital firms raised $25 million to help pass California’s Prop 64 back in 2016. And they argued that marijuana legalization would not only keep people out of jail for using small amounts of weed, but it would also reduce crime by squeezing out the illegal drug market. Far from reducing illegal weed, those efforts instead allowed the black market to flourish, after legalization, with the help of organized crime operations that run massive unlicensed farms and storefront dispensaries in plain view, bringing crime and terrorizing nearby residents.”

– LAURA INGRAHAM

