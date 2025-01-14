Judge approves emergency order to close migrant gang-infested Aurora, Colorado, apartment complex

A judge in Aurora, Colorado, ordered the emergency closure of an apartment complex that has been overrun by crime and migrant gangs last week.

City Judge Shawn Day ruled on Friday that the Edge at Lowry apartment complex must temporarily close due to “an immediate threat to public safety.” City officials had filed a petition against the apartment complex’s owner, Five Dallas Partners, LLC., last week.

Despite the order, city officials say the closure isn’t expected to move forward for several months.

The city’s petition to close the apartment complex included an affidavit from Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain, who noted a long string of violent crimes taking place at the apartments.

“The Edge of Lowry Apartments is an epicenter for unmitigated violent crimes and property crimes perpetuated by a criminal element that has exerted control and fear over others residing at this apartment complex,” Chamberlain wrote.

Much of the criminal activity is connected to the violent Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua (TdA), authorities say.

Nine suspected members of the gang were charged on Monday following a violent December home invasion, kidnapping and robbery at the Edge at Lowry complex.

The Aurora, Colorado Police Department announced the nine arrests on Monday in the armed home invasion and kidnapping that left two victims seriously injured.

The nine suspects were identified as:

Andres Alexander Liendo-Padilla, 26

Javier Alexander Alvarado Parada, 24

Jesus Alberto Alejos Escalona, 22

Junior Reyes-Barrios, 28

Barbara Sivle Medina-Arcaya, 29

Donarkys Teresa Suarez-Quesada, 31

Luigi Javier Soto-Sucre, 26

Niefred Jose Serpa-Acosta, 20

Jengrinso Elias Loreto-Petit, 26

The gang members allegedly forced their way into a couple’s apartment at the Edge at Lowry Apartments in the Denver suburbs and bound, beat, stabbed and kidnapped the victims, leaving them hospitalized. The perpetrators also allegedly stole jewelry from the victims.

A total of 19 suspects were initially apprehended in connection to the kidnapping, which authorities previously described as “tortuous.”

Three people were subsequently released after being interviewed by investigators, and it was determined they were not involved in the crime, police said.

The remaining 16 suspects were being held by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The additional seven suspects not yet charged were in ICE custody and remained under investigation, police said.

