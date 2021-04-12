Jordan blasts Biden administration policy preventing media access to migrant facilities

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day

Rep. Jordan slams Biden admin for limiting media’s access to migrant facilities amid surge at border

Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan argued on Sunday that the reason the press is not allowed to visit migrant facilities is because the Biden administration does not “want the American people to know what’s going on.”

Jordan made the comment on “Sunday Morning Futures” during an exclusive interview with host Maria Bartiromo following a recent trip to the U.S. southern border where he toured a migrant facility in Donna, Texas.

Bartiromo noted that he and the group of lawmakers he toured the facility with were barred from taking any photographs and when they asked for written permission to film “they were told by Biden’s handlers it’s a moot point.”

Jordan acknowledged that was the case and stressed that the press weren’t allowed in to the facility.

He stressed, that based on what he had witnessed during his trip to the border, “these conditions are just not appropriate at all.”

Jordan noted that in “one pod that we looked at in the Donna facility” there “were supposed to be 33 kids in this area, [but] there were 527.”

"That's what the conditions are like," he said.

Sen. Ted Cruz doubles down after John Boehner told him to ‘Go F*** Yourself’

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz doubled down on his response to former House Speaker John Boehner after he told the Texas Republican to “go f**k yourself” in a leaked audio recording.

“I think he was probably recording at nine or ten in the morning so obviously he had too much wine that day already,” Cruz told the Daily Caller on Saturday. “This guy is a little unhinged.”

Cruz on Friday mockingly tweeted that he wears Boehner’s “drunken, bloviated scorn” proudly alongside a clip from an upcoming CBS News interview with Boehner in which he calls Cruz a “jerk” and accuses him of “making a lot of noise” but not being especially productive in Congress.

“The Swamp is unhappy,” Cruz tweeted. “I wear with pride his drunken, bloviated scorn. Please don’t cry,” the lawmaker joked, referencing Boehner’s reputation for appearing publicly emotional at various points throughout his career.

The ex-speaker has taken several shots at Cruz, including while recording his audiobook when he reportedly told Cruz to "f—" himself in several off-script moments.

Minnesota cop cars damaged after police shoot suspect attempting to outrun traffic stop

A Sunday afternoon traffic stop in Minnesota turned into an officer-involved shooting and a car accident.

Brooklyn Center Police said in a news release that the stop for a traffic violation was initiatied on the 6300 block of North Orchard Ave. shortly before 2 p.m.

Authorities said that the driver of the vehicle had an outstanding warrant.

As officers attempted to take the individual into custody, the driver re-entered the vehicle. An officer then discharged their firearm, striking the driver.

The vehicle traveled for several blocks before striking another vehicle. Responding officers and emergency personnel performed live saving measures, but the driver was later pronounced dead on scene.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office plans to release the individual’s name following a preliminary autopsy and family notification. However, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, relatives have identified the individual as 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright.

A female passenger in the vehicle was also hurt but is expected to be okay and has been transported to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. People inside the vehicle struck during the crash were not injured, according to police.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., joined host Steve Hilton on Sunday’s “The Next Revolution” to blast President Biden and Democrat’s plans to redefine American “infrastructure,” telling Hilton “The Biden administration should rename the package ‘The Green New Deal,’ because the almost half the money being spent in this monstrosity, as you defined it, could be spend on Green New Deal-type of wasteful spending.”

“In addition,” she said, “you have the left defining – redefining – infrastructure as child care, social justice as infrastructure, care giving as infrastructure. The majority of the bill – the vast majority of the bill – 70 percent – has absolutely nothing to do with what we would call transportation and infrastructure,” Mace added.

