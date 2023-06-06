Joran Van der Sloot’s lawyer to file habeas corpus petition in attempt to stop transfer to USA

Maximo Altez, the lawyer for Joran van der Sloot tells Fox News Digital he will file a habeas corpus petition against the Peruvian government in an attempt to stop the transfer of his client to the United States.

The Dutch national is the prime suspect in the May 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway in Aruba during a Mountain Brook High School, Alabama, senior trip.

According to Col. Carlos L?pez Aeda, the chief of Interpol in Lima, Peru, van der Sloot was set to be temporarily transferred to the United States on Thursday by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Altez told Fox News Digital “I am going to do It, we will try,” regarding the habeas corpus petition.

Van der Sloot’s lawyer did say, however, that he still expects his client will be transferred to the United States this week.

The Dutch national is facing charges of extortion and wire fraud in the United States after he allegedly tried to sell Beth Holloway, Natalee’s mother, information regarding the location of her daughter’s body. The Peruvian government ruled in early May that he would be temporarily transferred to the United States to face those charges, then returned to the United States when he’s sentenced.

Federal prosecutors say van der Sloot asked for $250,000 — $25,000 up front for the information and the rest being paid out when the body of Natalee Holloway was positively identified.

However, van der Sloot lied to Beth Holloway’s lawyer, John Q. Kelly, about where her daughter’s remains were located, according to American prosecutors.

The Dutch national is being held in a Peruvian prison for the murder of 21-year-old Stephany Flores in 2010. Van der Sloot was originally sentenced to 28 years in prison for the killing, but more time was added on because of a drug smuggling scandal he was involved in while in jail.

Col. Carlos L?pez Aeda, the chief of Interpol in Lima, Peru told Fox News Digital on the evening of June 2 that officials will begin taking Van der Sloot from Challapalca Prison to a maximum security prison in Lima at midnight.

“[Van der Sloot] will leave [Challapalca] tonight and on Sunday morning he will be in Lima, ready for the transfer,” L?pez Aeda said.

L?pez Aeda also said that van der Sloot is being held at the Anc?n 1 Prison in Lima until he’s transfer to the United States.

“He is already admitted to the Anc?n 1 Prison in Lima awaiting his next transfer to the USA,” L?pez Aeda said.

Natalee Holloway’s body was never found. In January 2012, van der Sloot pleaded guilty to killing Flores, and Natalee Holloway was legally declared dead that month.

Natalee Holloway’s mother, Beth, said in an earlier statement shared with Fox News Digital that the extradition gives a chance for justice to finally be served.

“I was blessed to have had Natalee in my life for 18 years, and as of this month, I have been without her for exactly 18 years. She would be 36 years old now,” Beth Holloway said. “It has been a very long and painful journey, but the persistence of many is going to pay off. Together, we are finally getting justice for Natalee,” Beth Holloway said.