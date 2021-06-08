Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam goes on lockdown over ‘security’ incident

A possible “security” threat at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam put the Hawaiian military base on lockdown late Tuesday morning, according to reports.

The lockdown reportedly went into effect around 10 a.m.

In a news release obtained by Hawaii News Now, the base said there had been a “potential security incident about Joint Base Pearl Harbor.

“All hands are directed to shelter in place north of South Avenue and west of North Avenue. At this time all gates to the installation have been secured. All vehicles should limit their travel on the roadways, and yield to responding emergency vehicles.”

The base later tweeted that its gates “have been secured” and it will provide additional details when they become available.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

All tours, meanwhile, at the USS Arizona Memorial were temporarily suspended.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.