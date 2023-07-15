John Andrew Ramsey says JonBenet’s killer will have ‘similar bio’ to Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann

The half-brother of cold case murder victim JonBenet Ramsey has weighed in on Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann’s arrest.

“No criminal record but you can’t hide this level of darkness. It will manifest itself in other areas of your life,” John Andrew Ramsey tweeted Saturday, a day after Heuermann was charged with the murders of three women whose remains were found on a stretch of beach highway in Long Island in 2010 and 2011.

Ramsey’s tweet quoted a New York Times report in which neighbors recounted how Heuermann exhibited creepy behavior before his arrest.

“Try as you might you can’t blend. JonBenet’s killer will likely have a similar bio. #psychopath,” he said.

Ramsey’s 6-year-old sister JonBenet was murdered in the basement of her family’s home nearly 26 years ago. The killer was never found.

JonBenet’s mother reported the 6-year-old missing to police on the morning of Dec. 26, 1996, after finding a lengthy ransom note demanding $118,000 in exchange for JonBenet. The girl’s father, John Ramsey, found her body later that same day in their basement.

An autopsy after JonBenet’s death revealed that the girl died of strangulation and a blow to the head. The Boulder City Medical Examiner reported an 8 1/2-inch fracture on her skull. Authorities have not convicted any suspects in the case.

The Boulder Police Department in November said it is partnering with DNA labs and consulting with the Colorado Cold Case Review Team to take a fresh look at Ramsey’s case.

Heuermann, a 59-year-old accountant who lives in Massapequa Park, was arrested Thursday in connection to a series of unsolved murders that have terrified Long Island for more than a decade.

A search for missing escort Shannan Gilbert, 24, first led police to the bodies of multiple sex workers and other victims east of New York City in 2010.

The remains of four victims, who became known as the “Gilgo Four” were discovered near Gilgo Beach off Ocean Parkway. They were: Amber Lynn Costello, 27, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25, Megan Waterman, 22 and Melissa Barthelemy, 24.

A total of 11 victims were discovered along the 10-mile stretch of a suburban Long Island beach highway in 2011.

Heuermann was arraigned Friday on three counts of murder in the first degree and three counts of murder in the second degree related to the deaths of Barthelemy, Waterman and Costello. Investigators are seeking to connect him to the other murders as well.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Authorities searched his home in Massapequa Park in Long Island, Friday, about a 25-minute drive from where New York authorities discovered the 11 sets of human remains strewn along Ocean Parkway in 2010 and 2011. Heuermann’s Manhattan office was also searched.

Neighbors described Heuermann as a “creep” and expressed shock at his arrest.

Officials detailed in a bail application that Heuermann made “thousands” of Google searches for various explicit pornography and also searched for nearby sex workers. Among the Google searches that Heuermann allegedly made are “mistress long island” and “mature escorts Manhattan.” Many allegedly involved child pornography.

The suspect purportedly used burner phones, and New York authorities were able to use a perimeter of cell phone ping locations that matched calls made to some of the victims, according to the UK Guardian.

A bail application revealed that Heuermann was arrested with the additional help of DNA from a discarded pizza box.

Fox News’ Audrey Conklin, Greg Norman, Michael Ruiz, Marta Dhanis, Maria Paronich and Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.