Joey Jones, fellow veterans take part in ‘Legacy Jump’ skydive: 'Just amazing'

Fox News contributor and Marine veteran Johnny “Joey” Jones participated in a special Veterans Day “Legacy Jump” skydive live on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday.

“That was just amazing … the most amazing thing ever,” Jones told Fox Nation host Abby Hornacek after touching down at the National WWI Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Mo.

Hornacek gave a play-by-play as Jones, assisted by Jennifer Espinosa of the U.S. Army, jumped for the first time since his accident in Iraq when he was doing solos.

“It was a lot different when you’re not in charge, but knowing her experience, it was actually kind of easy,” Jones explained.

Jones said he wasn’t worried in the plane after seeing the smile on a Korean War veteran’s face.

“I think we were all kind of on the same team for that one,” Jones said of the four branches of military veterans who packed into the plane.

“To be with generations dating back to World War II, this tops the cake. This is the best jump I’ve ever done,” Espinosa said.