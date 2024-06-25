Jocelyn Nungaray murder: 2nd illegal immigrant suspect gets $10M bail, woman yells at him in courtroom

The second of the two illegal immigrant suspects accused of killing 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray and then dumping her body in a bayou in Houston last week had his bail set Tuesday for $10 million during an emotional court hearing in which he was called a “murderer” by a woman in the gallery.

Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel, 22, appeared in Harris County Criminal Court just hours after District Attorney Kim Ogg told Fox News that “the evidence is clear that a sexual assault likely happened” in the capital murder case. Co-defendant Franklin Jose Peña Ramos, 26, had his bail set at $10 million on Monday.

During Tuesday’s hearing, a woman yelled in Spanish “murderer” several times. When asked to leave, she yelled, “I want him to see my face,” according to Fox News Correspondent Nate Foy. Nungaray’s mother, Alexis Nungaray, who has called the suspects “monsters,” stared at Martinez-Rangel as he left the courtroom.

“At his arrest, he had a bite mark on his arm and scratch marks on his arms,” Harris County Assistant District Attorney Megan Long revealed on Tuesday following the hearing. “He did say that he did tie her up, and that he suggested that they throw her into the bayou to get rid of any DNA.”

“We have gotten into Martinez-Rangel’s phone and found evidence that he was searching for ways to leave the country once his image was released to the media,” Long also said.

Martinez-Rangel was told by a judge that if he posts bail, he must wear a GPS monitor, remain under constant house arrest in Harris County and have no contact with fellow suspect Peña Ramos or Nungaray’s family, among other restrictions. The judge said any violation could potentially land him back in state custody. Peña Ramos was given the same restrictions on Monday.

Ogg told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” earlier that concerns of both suspects being a flight risk led to the high bail amount.

“The evidence is clear that a sexual assault likely happened. But since neither defendant has actually admitted that, circumstantial evidence will have to prove it,” she said. “We are waiting on lab tests now to see if the capital murder charge can be upgraded to one where they are death penalty eligible.”

Ogg described the case as “horrific,” saying that “Jocelyn’s last moments were unspeakable.”

“She endured assault for multiple hours. This was a little girl who slipped out of her house to call her boyfriend, a 13-year-old, was seen by two immigrants who had been drinking all afternoon. They picked her up, probably asking for directions, and she was innocent,” Ogg added. “She walked off with them. We see footage from local stores that show they lured her under a bridge near a Houston bayou where they attacked her, strangled her and dragged her body into the water.”

During the court appearance Monday for Peña Ramos, it was revealed that he was wearing an ankle monitor at the time he allegedly murdered Nungaray that was provided to him when he was arrested by Border Patrol agents after entering the country illegally and being released from custody.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement told Fox News in a statement Friday that he “illegally entered the U.S. without inspection, parole or admission by a U.S. immigration officer on an unknown date and at an unknown location.”

Fox News’ Michael Lee and Nate Foy contributed to this report.