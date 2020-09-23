Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

Rep. Jim Jordan pushes resolution against ‘packing’ Supreme Court, blast Democrats

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, submitted a resolution to Congress late Tuesday seeking to prevent any party from “packing” the Supreme Court and calling for a limit to nine justices.

“Any attempt to increase the number of Justices of the Supreme Court of the United States or ‘pack the court’ would undermine our democratic institutions and destroy the credibility of our nation’s highest court,” Jordan wrote.

The resolution comes amid partisan fighting in Washington following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last week.

Meanwhile, President Trump wrote on Twitter that he will announce his nominee to succeed Ginsburg on Saturday, a move Democrats have called unjust based on Senate Republicans’ claims in 2016 that a Supreme Court justice should not be replaced during an election year.

“Democrats can’t win elections, the Republicans control the Senate, we control the White House,” Jordan told Fox News’ “The Evening Edit,” on Tuesday night. “The Senate’s going to move forward with that nomination just like the Constitution says.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

Cindy McCain, widow of Sen. John McCain, endorses Joe Biden

Cindy McCain, the widow of U.S. Sen. John McCain, announced on Twitter late Tuesday that she is endorsing Democrat Joe Biden in his 2020 presidential campaign against President Trump.

“My husband John lived by a code: country first. We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost. There’s only one candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation, and that is @JoeBiden,” she tweeted.

Biden accepted her endorsement, saying “I’m deeply honored to have your support and your friendship. This election is bigger than any one political party. It requires all of us to come together as one America to restore the soul of the nation. Together, we’ll get it done.”

Biden said Tuesday that McCain decided to endorse him following President Trump’s alleged remarks about U.S. service members as reported by The Atlantic.

“Maybe I shouldn’t say it but I’m about to go on one of these Zooms with John McCain’s wife, who is — first time ever — is endorsing me because of what he talks about with my son and John’s who are heroes, who served their country, you know he said they’re losers, they’re suckers,” Biden said during a fundraiser Tuesday. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Seattle’s $3M in police cuts reinstated as City Council overrides mayor’s veto

Seattle’s City Council voted 7-2 Tuesday evening to override Mayor Jenny Durkan’s veto of a bill that would cut police funding by around $3 million.

“We cannot look away from this and we can no longer accept the status quo if we truly believe that Black lives matter,” Council President Lorena Gonzalez said, according to MyNorthwest.com.

The bill also would remove as many as 100 officers from various police units and limit staff pay to $150,000, The Seattle Times reported.

The council said the bill was a “downpayment” toward its effort to ultimately defund the department by 50%, which would likely happen next year.

Council members Debora Juarez and Alex Pedersen cast the dissenting votes, Seattle’s KING-TV reported.

The council had approved the cuts by a 7-1 vote in August. The move prompted police Chief Carmen Best to retire, effective Sept. 2, claiming the planned cuts had placed her in a “position destined to fail.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Tucker Carlson examined what really happened in Kenosha, Wis., during the riots and broke it down on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” He said police used a stun gun on Jacob Blake but Blake “continued resisting” and then “reached for a knife and police then shot him in response” — setting off a chain of events that led to deadly shootings during unrest two nights later.

