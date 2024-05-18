Jewish-American political appointee publicly resigns from Biden administration over US support of Israel

A Jewish-American political appointee in the Biden administration has resigned in a public letter in opposition of the president’s policies in Israel.

Lily Greenberg Call penned a letter to Department of the Interior Sec. Deb Haaland, saying she can “no longer in good conscience continue to represent [the] administration amidst President Biden’s disastrous, continued support for Israel’s genocide in Gaza.”

“I joined the Biden Administration because I believe in fighting for a better America, for a future where Americans can thrive: one with economic prosperity, a healthy planet, and equal rights for all people. I have dedicated my career to candidates who I believe would further this vision…” Call said in the letter that was posted on her X.

“However, I can no longer in good conscience continue to represent this administration amidst President Biden’s disastrous, continued support for Israel’s genocide in Gaza,” she said.

The political appointee blamed President Biden for making Jews “less safe” by portraying them as “the face of the American war machine.”

“Any system that requires the subjugation of one group over another is not only unjust, but unsafe. Jewish safety cannot — and will not come at the expense of Palestinian freedom,” she said. “Making Jews the face of the American war machine makes us less safe. What seems like a lack of awareness in the Administration leadership of how critical this issue is to the American public is devastating to both communities, and politically disastrous.”

Call said that she has spent her entire life in the Jewish community and that her family “escaped antisemitic persecution in Europe and found refuge in America.”

“Two generations later, I have the honor of working as an appointee for the President of the United States,” she wrote. “The weight of this position is not lost on me. This is the story of many people in my community: a story of survival, upward mobility, and fulfillment of the American Dream. And yet, I have asked myself many times over the last eight months: what is the point of having power if you will not use it to stop crimes against humanity?”

Call blamed President Biden for not holding “Israel accountable.”

“The President has the power to call for a lasting ceasefire, to stop sending weapons to Israel, and to condition aid,” she said. “The United States has used nearly no leverage throughout the last eight months to hold Israel accountable; quite the opposite, we have enabled and legitimized Israel’s actions with vetoes of UN resolutions designed to hold Israel accountable. *vi President Biden has the blood of innocent people on his hands.”

Call’s resignation makes her the fifth official to resign in protest since the Oct. 7 attack, according to a tally by the Associated Press.

Israel has proven to be a politically fraught topic for the Democratic Party, with a growing number of lawmakers voicing concern about Israel’s invasion of Gaza in response to Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror attack.

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment by Fox News Digital.