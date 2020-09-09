Jessica Krug, the GW University professor who pretended to be Black, has resigned

A George Washington University professor who provoked outrage after admitting that she pretended to be Black has quit her job, school officials said Wednesday.

Jessica Krug, a 38-year-old African history professor at GWU, was pulled from teaching duties amid calls for her to step down after she admitted to lying about her race in a Medium blog post on Sept. 3.

Krug, who is actually White and Jewish, said she had over the course of her adult life, “assumed identities within a Blackness that I had no right to claim: first North African Blackness, then US rooted Blackness, then Caribbean rooted Bronx Blackness.”

“I am not a culture vulture. I am a culture leech,” she said.

GWU wrote on Twitter Wednesday that Krug has “resigned her position, effective immediately.”

“Her classes for this semester will be taught by other faculty members, and students in those courses will receive additional information this week.”

Krug’s resignation comes after the school announced last Friday that she will not be teaching in the fall semester.

Many of Krug’s colleagues said they were “shocked and appalled” by her having lied about her identity for her entire career.

“With what she has termed her ‘audaciously deceptive’ appropriation of an Afri-Caribbean identity, she has betrayed the trust of countless current and former students, fellow scholars of Africana Studies… as well as community activists in New York City and beyond,” they said in a joint statement.

The university has urged students who have been affected by the situation to seek assistance from the school’s resources.

“Please know that we are taking this situation seriously and are here to support our community,” the school said.