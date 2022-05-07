Jeopardy champion’s 23-day winning streak ends after losing by $1

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The fifth-most winningest “Jeopardy!” champion saw her 23-game streak end Friday after answering the Final Jeopardy question incorrectly, and subsequently losing the match by just one dollar.

Mattea Roach, a tutor from Toronto, Canada, had won $560,983 over the course of her winning streak.

Heading into the final round of Friday’s match, Roach was leading with $19,200 and wagered $3,001 on the Final Jeopardy question.

The question asked for the “Two mayors who gave their names to a facility built on the site of an old racetrack owned by Coca-Cola magnate Asa Candler.”

Roach had guessed, “Who are Churchill and Downs? idk.”

The correct answer was, “Who are William Hartsfield and Maynard Jackson?”

Fellow contestant Danielle Maurer, a marketing manager from Peachtree Corners, Georgia, entered the final round with just $11,400 but answered the question correctly and wagered $4,200 to win the match, beating Roach by a margin of $15,600 to $15,599.

“It feels still kind of like a dream,” Roach said. “I really came down here hoping to maybe win one game and so I still can’t believe it. You know, it’s strange, obviously I didn’t come through in the last one, but I still feel so happy and so lucky to have had this experience.”

Roach, 23, is one of five contestants in the history of the game show to win 23 or more games in a row, although she came far short of the 74-game record set by Ken Jennings in 2004. She is fifth all-time in both money and consecutive games won, trailing only Jennings, James Holzhauer, Amy Schneider and Matt Amodio.

“When I think of the caliber of those four players, I really don’t feel like I deserve to be mentioned in the same breath as them to be honest,” Roach said.

“And there’s a noticeable financial gap between my money and theirs, but it’s an amazing accomplishment,” she continued. “Like, I can’t believe it. It’s such a huge honor that I am being spoken of in relation to people like Ken, James, Matt, Amy. It’s, wow. There’s no words.”

Roach will return to Jeopardy in the fall to compete in the game show’s Tournament of Champions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.