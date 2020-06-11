Jennifer Dulos disappearance spurs state police search of Avon property

Connecticut state police investigators on Thursday searched an Avon property they believe is linked to the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five who has been missing since May 2019.

At least a dozen state patrol cars were seen at the 44 Sky View Drive residence, located fewer than 2 miles from the home where her estranged husband Fotis Dulos took his own life after being charged with murder in his wife’s death.

Police investigators did not confirm what specifically they were searching for, but said they would keep the public up to date.

Fotis Dulos, who had maintained his innocence up until he took his own life, wrote in his suicide note that his co-defendants, including ex-girlfriend Michelle Troconis, had nothing to do with his wife’s disappearance.

“If you are reading this I am no more,” Fotis wrote. “I refuse to spend even an hour more in jail for something I had NOTHING to do with. Enough is enough. If it takes my head to end this, so be it.”

Fotis Dulos, 52, was free on a $6 million bond when he took his life. He was scheduled for a hearing later the same day, which could have sent him back to jail. He faced murder and kidnapping charges.

Troconis and Kent Mawhinney, a local lawyer who represented Fotis Dulos in a civil case, were charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Fotis and Jennifer Dulos had five children together, ranging in age from 8 to 13 years old, at the time of her disappearance.

Following Fotis’ death, a judge ruled to dismiss murder charges against him after the state asked the case be dropped because the defendant had died.

The home police searched Thursday morning is owned by one of Fotis Dulos’ clients. In 2018, Fotis was hired and had secured a permit to repair water damage at the residence. The homeowner had previously told NBC Connecticut that he would welcome investigators if they needed to search the property to solve the case.

Property owner Davd Floyd said state police told him Thursday morning they would be searching the property.

“I told them anytime, whatever they needed to do,” For told Hearst Connecticut Media. “I don’t care how long they are here and if they bring in backhoes.”

Ford said he led investigators through the house and showed him the location of the property’s septic tank.

A few hours later, Ford said more than a dozen state police investigators showed up and that by mid-afternoon, K-9 units were also brought to the property.