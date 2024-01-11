Jennifer Dulos case: Timeline of Connecticut mother’s disappearance, death

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Jennifer Dulos, a 50-year-old Connecticut mother of five, disappeared May 24, 2019, and her remains have yet to be recovered.

Dulos’ estranged 52-year-old husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were charged in her death in 2019. Fotis died by suicide shortly after he was charged, and Troconis’ criminal trial begins Thursday.

“It has been more than four years and seven months since Jennifer Farber Dulos was murdered and disappeared,” Jennifer’s family said in a statement Wednesday, according to FOX 61. “We, her family and friends, have waited patiently, understanding that the justice process moves slowly and deliberatively [sic], especially given the disruption of a global pandemic.

“We remain deeply grateful to the state’s attorney’s office, the Connecticut State Police and the New Canaan Police for their tireless dedication to this case and the related, ongoing criminal investigation.”

JENNIFER DULOS DECLARED DEAD AHEAD OF TRIAL FOR SUSPECT WHO BROKE DOWN IN NEWLY RESURFACED INTERROGATION VIDEO

The statement added that as Troconis’ trial begins, “it is crucial to remember who is at the center: Jennifer, whose five children have lost their mother and, as an eventuality, both parents.”

Troconis, now 47, has pleaded not guilty and has insisted she did not know what was going on when Fotis disposed of various garbage bags from his truck with Troconis in the vehicle after Jennifer disappeared. She also claims she does not know anything about a written timeline of their activity that day that police obtained as evidence.

MISSING CONNECTICUT WOMAN JENNIFER DULOS’ FAMILY SEEKS JUSTICE 4 YEARS AFTER UNSOLVED DISAPPEARANCE

The following timeline details the alleged events leading up to and after Dulos’ disappearance from her New Canaan home and suspected death:

June 2017

Jennifer Dulos files for divorce from Fotis Dulos, the father of her five children, after a 13-year marriage to the successful real estate developer.

Jennifer discovered during the divorce process that her husband had been having an extramarital affair with Troconis for about a year, according to The New York Times.

That same year, Jennifer moved into a rental home in New Canaan, where she and her estranged husband decided to send their children to private school, the Times reported.

CONNECTICUT POLICE SEARCH PARK FOR MISSING MOTHER OF 5 JENNIFER DULOS 2 YEARS AFTER SHE DISAPPEARED

February 2018

Amid the couple’s divorce, Jennifer Dulos’ family sues Fotis Dulos, alleging he owes them approximately $2.5 million for money he borrowed to purchase and redevelop homes in Avon and New Canaan, according to Hartford court documents.

Affidavits allege Fotis was about $7 million in debt by 2019.

FAMILY OF ‘OTHER WOMAN’ IN JENNIFER DULOS MISSING PERSON CASE CLAIMS ‘INJUSTICE’ IN NEW STATEMENT

May 2019

Jennifer Dulos drops her children off at school May 24, 2019, the last time anyone saw her.

Jennifer drives back to her New Canaan home, where Fotis allegedly attacks her and attempts to clean the crime scene. He then allegedly drives off with her body, according to police.

That same evening, surveillance footage obtained by police captured Fotis and Troconis traveling through Hartford, disposing of garbage bags in multiple trash bins throughout the state’s capital.

Authorities recovered the disposed trash bags, some of which contained items with DNA from Jennifer, Fotis and Troconis. Some of the items had blood on them.

FOTIS DULOS, GIRLFRIEND, CIVIL SUIT LAWYER ARRAIGNED IN CASE OF MISSING CONNECTICUT MOM JENNIFER DULOS

June 2019

The New Canaan Police Department arrests Fotis and Troconis on charges of evidence tampering a month after Jennifer was last seen.

January 2020

In January 2020, authorities charge Fotis with murder, felony murder and kidnapping.

Troconis, Fotis and attorney Kent Mawhinney, who represented Fotis in a civil case, are each charged with conspiracy to commit murder, and all three suspects deny having any involvement in Dulos’ death. Fotis is released on $6 million bond, and Troconis is released on $2 million bond.

JENNIFER DULOS’ FAMILY SPEAKS OUT 3 YEARS AFTER MOM OF 5 WENT MISSING

Shortly after the charges are filed against him, Fotis dies by suicide. He is hospitalized for days due to carbon monoxide poisoning before he is pronounced dead.

Fotis wrote a suicide note previously obtained by Fox News Digital declaring his innocence in the case.

CONNECTICUT POLICE SEARCH PARK FOR MISSING MOTHER OF 5 JENNIFER DULOS 2 YEARS AFTER SHE DISAPPEARED

“I refuse to spend even an hour more in jail for something I had NOTHING to do with. Enough is enough,” he wrote, adding Troconis “had nothing to do with Jennifer’s disappearance.”

February 2020

Troconis pleads not guilty to a murder conspiracy charge.

May 2021

Troconis’ family releases a statement insisting she’s innocent.

FOTIS DULOS ORDERED TO STRICT HOME CONFINEMENT AFTER TAKING ITEMS FROM ESTRANGED WIFE’S MEMORIAL

“Michelle is an amazing woman, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, who has been treated unfairly, contrary to what the American Justice System is supposed to be about: ‘With freedom and justice for all!’” her family wrote. “Michelle has been treated as if she were guilty from day one, with police, investigators, the media, and members of the public ignoring the presumption of innocence that the United States Constitution claims to offer to all its citizens.”

They added that the New Canaan Police and Connecticut State Police conducted their investigations “with predetermined assumptions and unsupported conclusions.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRUE CRIME FROM FOX NEWS

Her family also alleged that police included false information based on her statements to authorities in their arrest warrants.

January 2024

A probate court judge declares Jennifer Dulos dead based on available evidence, according to CT Insider.

The declaration comes two days before Troconis is set to stand trial in Stamford.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Louis Casiano and The Associated Press contributed to this report.