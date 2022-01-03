Late Jeffrey Epstein’s $500,000 settlement agreement with accuser Virginia Giuffre was made public Monday in her civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew, whose attorneys have argued that the 2009 deal bars her from suing him.

Giuffre, 38, says she was “forced to have sexual intercourse with Prince Andrew against her will” at the direction of Epstein and his convicted cohort, Ghislaine Maxwell, when she was 17, according to her complaint filed in the Southern District of New York. She also says that he abused her on two other occasions at Epstein’s homes.

The 12-page settlement agreement was turned over to Elizabeth II’s middle son in October after one of his lawyers, Andrew Brettler, argued during a Manhattan federal court hearing that the deal “releases the Duke and others from any and all potential liability.”

GHISLAINE MAXWELL’S CONVICTION COULD SPELL TROUBLE FOR PRINCE ANDREW

In the filing, Giuffre agrees not to bring a claim against any of Epstein’s employees, successors or heirs. In addition, it specifies “any other person or entity who could have been included as a potential defendant (‘Other Potential Defendants’) from all, and all manner of, action and actions…including State or Federal, cause and causes of actions (common law or statutory)…from the beginning of the world to the day of this release.”

High-powered attorney Jeffrey Lichtman, who represented drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, said the agreement could absolve the Duke of liability.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL TRIAL: JEFFREY EPSTEIN’S LONGTIME LOVER FOUND GUILTY ON 5 OF 6 COUNTS

“I think that this could be interpreted as not permitting her to sue anyone else for any claims relating to Jeffrey Epstein,” Lichtman told Fox News. “But it really depends on how this is interpreted. It was either purposefully vague or badly written.”

Giuffre’s attorney David Boies previously argued that the deal was not a “get out of jail free card” and applied at most to misconduct that occurred in Florida, where the agreement was reached.

The Prince has repeatedly denied Giuffre’s claims. Oral hearings on whether to dismiss Giuffre’s lawsuit against the British royal are slated for Tuesday morning.

Maxwell, 60, was convicted last week of sex trafficking and other charges for which she faces up to 65 years in prison when she’s sentenced later this year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Epstein hanged himself in 2019 at the age of 66 while awaiting trial on serious sex crimes charges.