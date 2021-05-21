Jeffrey Epstein prison guards who slept the night of suicide strike deal to avoid jail time

Two prison guards who were supposed to be guarding Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell the night he committed suicide cut a deal with prosecutors Friday that will allow them to avoid jail time.

Under the deferred prosecution agreement, Tova Noel and Michael Thomas will admit that they falsified records and will be sentenced to 100 hours of community service, according to the Associated Press.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL’S TRIAL DELAYED UNTIL FALL

Surveillance video captured Noel and Thomas sleeping and browsing the internet instead of making their rounds on Aug. 19 of 2019.

The New York City Medical Examiner ruled Epstein’s death that night a suicide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.