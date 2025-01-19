Jeffrey Epstein madam Ghislaine Maxwell’s former London townhouse, linked to Prince Andrew photo, for sale

Ghislaine Maxwell’s former London townhouse, where the United Kingdom’s Prince Andrew allegedly posed with his arm around the waist of an underage Jeffrey Epstein accuser in 2001, is up for sale again.

Maxwell, 63, sold it in 2021 for the equivalent of roughly $2.1 million to help pay for her defense in a U.S. sex trafficking trial, in which she was convicted for her role in assisting Epstein’s crimes.

The three-bedroom, three-story home is now listed for the equivalent of roughly $3.96 million, according to the London real estate site Chestertons.

Photos show a freshly revamped kitchen, wooden lattice over the terrace accessed from the master bedroom and a fireplace.

It sits on a narrow but quaint street known as a mew within walking distance of landmark London stores, Harvey Nichols and Harrods, according to the listing.

While the exterior looks plain, the inside is described as newly refurbished and “charming.”

The home sits in London’s upscale Belgravia neighborhood and is across the street from the Nag’s Head Pub and near the upscale Pantechnicon complex.

In a U.S. lawsuit, Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre alleged she met Andrew at a London nightclub called Tramp before he forced her to have sex inside Maxwell’s home.

The prince was relieved of his royal duties amid fallout from the scandal but has always denied allegations of wrongdoing.

He agreed to pay Giuffre an undisclosed settlement in 2022 and to donate to her charity for crime victims.

Maxwell is a U.K. native who decamped to the U.S. and allegedly procured underage victims for Epstein to sexually abuse.

She is serving a federal prison sentence in Tallahassee for her role in his sex trafficking operation.

Another of Maxwell’s former homes, a Massachusetts mansion, went up for sale for $7.3 million in 2022 after her conviction.

She has an expected release date in 2037.

She lost an appeal in September after arguing that a superseding indictment against her may have violated the statute of limitations, that a prior non-prosecution agreement Epstein obtained in a controversial plea deal barred the charges against her and other issues.

The appeals court found “no errors” with a lower court’s handling of her case and affirmed the conviction.

Her attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Epstein himself died in 2019 in federal custody while awaiting his own trial.