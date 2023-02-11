Jeffrey Epstein docs with names of associates to be made public: report

The last batch of documents with the names of those associated with deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein will be unsealed in the near future, according to media reports.

The Daily Mail reported that the material is expected to be made public in the coming months, nearly four years after Epstein took his own life while incarcerated in a New York federal correctional facility. The documents are expected to contain the names of associates, victims, and employees connected to Epstein.

They refer to “alleged perpetrators” or those accused of “serious wrongdoing” as well as law enforcement officers and prosecutors.

BILL GATES MET WITH JEFFREY EPSTEIN ‘A NUMBER OF TIMES,’ ADMITS IT WAS ‘HUGE MISTAKE’

Epstein was associated and friends with many public figures, including Bill Gates and former presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton. It was not clear if those names will be mentioned in the material. Prince Andrew who is accused of having sex with Epstein victim Virginia Roberts, now Virginia Giuffre, underage, and attorney Alan Dershowitz, are understood to be among the individuals mentioned in the papers, according to the Daily Mail report.

The documents have been sealed since Epstein killed himself in 2019 and were used in a defamation case brought by Roberts in 2015 against Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of sex trafficking and recruiting minors for Epstein. The lawsuit was settled and the materials have been gradually released since.

Some of the people slated to be identified include John Doe 5, a victim who gave evidence at Maxwell’s trial using only her first name, the report said. Another is an assistant district attorney.

Another is described as a “public figure” by Maxwell’s lawyers who objected to the name becoming public. John Doe 23 is deceased but was accused of “serious wrongdoing”, the documents state, according to the Daily Mail. They are not identified by name.

