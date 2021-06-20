Jeep plows into family on Bronx sidewalk in suspected targeted attack

A Jeep mowed down six family members on a Bronx sidewalk early Sunday, leaving one woman in critical condition — in what the victims believe was a targeted attack, according to police.

The gray Jeep mounted the sidewalk at 170 Street and Sheridan Avenue near Grant Park in Claremont just before 4 a.m., the NYPD said, with the driver and a passenger fleeing the scene.

It struck six people, all of whom were related, pinning a 60-year-old man and 34-year-old woman underneath, the NYPD said.

The pair were eventually freed by firefighters and a police rescue team.

All six were taken to Lincoln Hospital, where the woman was in critical condition, the NYPD said. Her injuries included a broken pelvis, sources said.

The other five family members were left with minor injuries, the sources said — and the group told police that they believe they were intentionally targeted.

“We were just talking normally until a car came out of nowhere and hit us, with no particular reason,” one unidentified family member told WABC, saying they were just there to “chill” in a “small gathering.”

“It wasn’t an accident, because the way they came from, they were speeding up for us,” he said, estimating that the Jeep was being driven at around 60 mph when it crashed.

So far there have been no arrests, police said.

To read more from the New York Post, click here.