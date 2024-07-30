JD Vance calls out Kamala Harris for praising trans activist, never reaching out to Laken Riley family

Former President Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, is blasting Kamala Harris and accusing her of sending a letter to trans activist Dylan Mulvaney, but never reaching out to the family of murdered Georgia student Laken Riley.

“Border Czar Kamala Harris found the time to write a letter to Dylan Mulvaney, yet hasn’t found any time to say even a single word about Laken Riley,” Vance wrote in a post on X. “I find it very weird that Kamala is so cold and heartless about the American kids dying because of her open border policies.”

Vance posted a screenshot from a story posted on Mulvaney’s Instagram story on March 23, which praised the trans activist for breaking barriers and inspiring young people across the world.

“Our administration stands with the LGBTQI+ community in the ongoing struggle for true equity and equality and against hate and discrimination in all forms,” the letter read.

In February, 22-year-old Laken Riley was murdered while out for a run along dirt trails on the University of Georgia campus in Athens.

Jose Antonio Ibarra, a 26-year-old illegal migrant from Venezuela, was charged with Riley’s murder. He pleaded not guilty.

“Kamala has given more attention to some loser woke trans influencer than to Laken Riley. Talk about weird priorities,” Donald Trump Jr. posted on X.

“Border czar” is an informal title widely granted to Harris in 2021 when Biden appointed her to handle the “root causes” of illegal immigration.

However, the Biden administration has pushed back against categorizing Harris as the “border czar,” saying the vice president was never formally given that title.

“We are going to debunk the false characterization of the vice president. She was not a border czar. And it’s not just us. Independent fact-checkers have said the same thing — that that did not exist, and that is not true,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told Fox News’ Peter Doocy previously when pressed on Harris’ title.

This is not the first time Harris has been called out for not supporting Americans killed by illegal immigrants.

Harris opted to travel to Houston, choosing to attend a dinner at a convention for teachers rather than visit the grieving parents of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, who was raped and murdered, allegedly by two migrants.

Nungaray was found strangled to death on June 17. Authorities identified the suspects as two Venezuelan nationals — Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel, 21, and Franklin Jose Peña Ramos, 26.

Authorities previously confirmed the pair illegally entered the U.S. earlier this year.

Harris’ visit notably did not include a visit to Nungaray’s grieving parents who, since her death, have pleaded for a “safer country” and called for heightened border security to prevent other families from suffering the same fate.

“We have to stop burying our kids,” Jocelyn’s mother, Alexis Nungaray, said tearfully on “Hannity.” “This isn’t right. We have to have more reinforcement when it comes to letting people in. This is not OK.”

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott torched Harris’ visit to Houston, saying she “couldn’t trouble herself” to visit the southern border.

“Kamala Harris flew to Houston for a political rally, but couldn’t trouble herself to go a few hundred miles more & see the damage she caused to our border,” Abbott wrote in a post on X. “She refused to mention Jocelyn Nungaray who was recently killed by illegal immigrants in Houston.”

