JCPenney at Maryland mall evacuated after suspected armed shoplifter barricades himself in fitting room

A shoplifting suspect who police say was armed with a knife barricaded himself inside a fitting room at a JCPenney in Maryland on Wednesday, prompting authorities to evacuate the store during the four-hour standoff.

Officers responded around 10:30 a.m. to the Westfield Wheaton Mall after 37-year-old Christopher Lawrence allegedly tried to steal a watch from the department store, the Montgomery County Police Department said.

Lawrence barricaded himself inside a fitting room and reportedly threatened officers with the knife, according to police.

The department store was evacuated as emergency response teams and negotiators attempted to persuade Lawrence to leave the fitting room and turn himself over to police.

MARYLAND MAN ALLEGEDLY STOLE $50K IN CLOTHING FROM SAKS FIFTH AVENUE IN MONTHLONG SPREE

Around 2:30 p.m., a SWAT team deployed pepper balls into the fitting room and took Lawrence into custody. He was evaluated on scene and was not injured during the incident.

Lawrence, who has no known address, was taken to the police department’s Central Processing Unit. He is expected to be charged with first-degree assault.

GOOD SAMARITANS SAVE FLORIDA WOMAN ‘UNDER ATTACK’ BY WOULD-BE ROBBER IN PUBLIX PARKING LOT: SHERIFF

No officers or store employees were injured during the incident.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

JCPenney remained closed for the day.