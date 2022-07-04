Jayland Walker shooting: Akron police confront protesters following release of body cam footage

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

People gathered in the streets of downtown Akron, Ohio, Sunday night to protest the deadly police shooting of Jayland Walker.

A crowd of people formed in the city outside the Akron Justice Center around 6 p.m., shortly after police footage showing the final moments before Walker’s death was released to the public.

Videos posted to social media showed police deploying tear gas in an apparent attempt to disperse protesters gathered near the Akron police headquarters.

Videos also showed police dressed in riot gear with shields confronting protesters. It appeared that, at some point overnight, a dumpster had been set on fire.

AKRON POLICE RELEASE BODYCAM VIDEO IN SHOOTING OF JAYLAND WALKER

“F– the police,” the demonstrators can be heard chanting in videos of the protest. “Justice for Jayland,” they added.

“Black lives matter,” the protesters also echoed.

CHICAGO SUBURB POLICE OFFICER SHOOTS, KILLS HATCHET WIELDING MAN WHO PULLED UP DURING TRAFFIC STOP

The protests come after Akron police on Sunday released bodycam footage showing officers fatally shoot 25-year-old Jayland Walker, an unarmed Black man, after a vehicle and foot pursuit last Monday.

A medical examiner confirmed more than 60 wounds were found on Walker’s body.

Chief Steve Mylett said officers attempted to stop Walker’s car for unspecified traffic and equipment violations, but less than a minute into a pursuit the sound of a shot was heard from the car and a transportation department camera captured what appeared to be a muzzle flash coming from the vehicle. Mylett said that changed the nature of the case from “a routine traffic stop to now a public safety issue.”

Police said a few minutes later the car slowed and Walker emerged from the still-moving vehicle wearing a ski mask and fled on foot. Police said they were unable to stop him with a stun device.

Mylett said he has watched the video dozens of times and Walker’s actions at the time are hard to distinguish, but a still photo seems to show him “going down to his waist area” and another appears to show him turning towards an officer and a third picture “captures a forward motion of his arm.”

A handgun, a loaded magazine and a wedding ring were found on the seat and a casing consistent with the weapon was later found at the point where officers believed a shot came from the vehicle.

Mylett said officers felt that Walker was moving into a firing position.

State Attorney General Dave Yost said the video does not show all the details: “The body-worn camera footage is just one view of the whole picture.”

CHICAGO SEES 35 PEOPLE SHOT, 5 KILLED IN BLOODY JULY 4 WEEKEND

The shooting has sparked outrage from the community. Akron NAACP President Judi Hill said demonstrators are demanding “full accountability and prosecution” of the involved officers.

“We are done dying. We will not rest until there is full accountability and prosecution for this senseless murder. This seething hatred, fear, and hunting down of Black men in our communities at the hands of police must end,” Hill said, Fox 8 reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NAACP President Derrick Johnson said Walker’s death “was murder. Point blank.”

An independent office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating the case.

Fox News’ Bradford Betz contributed to this report.