Jayland Walker autopsy shows 46 bullet entrance and graze wounds, examiner’s autopsy finds

Jayland Walker — a black man killed by police in Akron, Ohio on June 27th — was hit with at least 46 bullets during his encounter with police.

Walker was originally pulled over for a traffic violation before fleeing in his car. Police pursued and say that Walker fired at officers from his car before pulling over and continuing on foot.

The eight Akron police officers who opened fire on Walker say they perceived a threat. All involved officers are currently on administrative leave.

Dr. Lisa Kohler told News 5 Cleveland that an autopsy conducted by the Summit County Medical Examiner’s office revealed 46 bullet wounds.

Akron police on Sunday released bodycam footage showing officers fatally shooting 25-year-old Walker, who was unarmed, after a vehicle and foot pursuit last Monday.

Chief Steve Mylett said officers attempted to stop Walker’s car for unspecified traffic and equipment violations, but less than a minute into pursuit, the sound of a shot was heard from the car and a transportation department camera captured what appeared to be a muzzle flash coming from the vehicle. Mylett said that changed the nature of the case from “a routine traffic stop to now a public safety issue.”

Walker was unarmed at the time of the shooting, but a shot appeared to have come from the vehicle during the pursuit.

Officers said they feared he was preparing to fire when they discharged their weapons.

A handgun, a loaded magazine and a wedding ring were found on the seat and a casing consistent with the weapon was later found at the point where officers believed a shot came from the vehicle.

Mylett said he has watched the body cam footage dozens of times and Walker’s actions at the time are hard to distinguish, but a still photo seems to show him “going down to his waist area” and another appears to show him turning towards an officer and a third picture “captures a forward motion of his arm.”