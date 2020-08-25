Jacob Blake case: Madison protests turn to looting, unrest in second night following Kenosha police shooting

Demonstrations in Madison, Wis., turned destructive Monday night as protesters set fires, smashed windows and looted businesses in the capital city during a second night of unrest following the police shooting of a Black man in Kenosha over the weekend.

A large crowd of protesters began marching from the steps of the Wisconsin state Capitol to the downtown area around 9 p.m., Madison police said in a news release. Police said the group initially caused no issues.

KENOSHA RIOTERS TARGET CAR DEALERSHIP, OTHER BUSINESSES IN SECOND NIGHT OF UNREST

Local media reported that as the crowd continued to grow, protesters chanted, “This is a not a riot, this is a revolution,” “white silence is violence” and “Black Lives Matter.”

Protesters walking down streets asked onlookers to join the march, applauding those who did and throwing objects at those who refused, WISC-TV reported.

Police said the crowd of protesters amassed at least 500 members when they returned to the Capitol Square later in the night, and some members began engaging in destructive criminal activity.

Protesters set dumpster and trash fires, broke windows and looted multiple businesses, police said. Members of the crowd entered one business and poured what appeared to be gasoline inside and attempted to start a fire. Police provided security for Madison firefighters extinguishing the fires.

Police said members of the crowd threw rocks, bottles and other projectiles at officers throughout the night.

Police in riot gear clashed with protesters outside a jewelry store that had its windows shattered, the Wisconsin State Journal reported. After a standoff, the paper said police fired tear gas, sponge rounds and pepper spray. The crowd dispersed before regrouping at the Capitol.

Police said officers made six arrests, noting that one arrested subject was armed with a handgun at the time.

The unrest comes after cellphone video captured the shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man who was shot multiple times Sunday during an encounter with Kenosha police responding to what was initially called to a domestic dispute. Blake was hit in the back and hospitalized in serious condition.

Blake’s father told the Chicago Sun-Times that he was told his son was shot eight times and is paralyzed from the waist down, though doctors don’t know if the paralysis will be permanent.

Protests broke out in Kenosha following the shooting and continued Monday night. Businesses were looted and set ablaze. Acts of vandalism included cars being stomped on and pulling down streetlights.

Fox News’ Louis Casiano and The Associated Press contributed to this report.