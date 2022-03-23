Jackson won’t define ‘woman’; Strong tornados rip through Louisiana, one dead

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

NOMINEE PASSES ON DEFINITION – President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, refused to define the word “woman” on the second day of her confirmation hearings before the Senate’s Judiciary Committee. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., pressed Jackson on transgender issues Tuesday night. Continue reading …

AMERICAN THOUGHTS ON WAR – Americans in Wyoming told Fox News the “scary” and “sad” war in Ukraine brings back memories of the Cold War. Continue reading …

OBAMA’S COLD WAR – A decade after Obama admin ended the Pentagon’s “two-war” doctrine in 2012, the U.S. could face the issue of having to choose whether to get involved with the war in Ukraine or with a potential one in Taiwan. Continue reading …

BROTHERS HEART WOES – Identical twins Donald and Ronald Crigler have been through just about everything together — including life-saving heart transplants. Continue reading …

DEADLY TWISTER – A tornado hit New Orleans and its nearby suburbs Tuesday, destroying some homes and knocking out power. At least one person is dead. Continue reading …

SUBDUED CONFIRMATION – It’s not a cakewalk, but Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings are a far less noisy than Kavanaugh’s were.Continue reading …

INTIMIDATION FACTOR- Sean Hannity accused President Biden and NATO of being imitated by Putin’s threats of nuclear, chemical or biological warfare.Continue reading …

‘GREEN’ IS DIRTY? – The Left’s restrictions on oil and gas production in the U.S., coupled with the promotion of “green” technologies like wind and solar, may actually lead to more pollution and worse carbon emissions globally in the long run, Senate candidate says. Continue reading …

MISSING DOCUMENTS – The GOP is expressing frustration with Democrats allegedly withholding key documents related to the Brown Jackson confirmation process. Continue reading …

BOOKER FORGOT – Sen. Cory Booker claimed to not know about Demand Justice, a group seeking to expand the High Court, despite having spoken at its events. Continue reading …

UNAMERICAN EXPRESS – Critical race theory and “woke” corporations critics launch campaign to get American Express to stop “racially divisive policies.” Continue reading …

MOST-WATCHED NETWORK – Fox News Channel was the most-watched network among all of basic cable last week. Continue reading …

LAST LAUGH – Things heated up in the Liberal Activists division where left-wing commentator Keith Olbermann got the last laugh against Rachel Maddow. Continue reading …

JACKSON DEFENDED – CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin defended Ketanji Brown Jackson’s leniency on child porn offenders when discussing hearings for her confirmation. Continue reading …

‘OVER’ MASK MANDATE – MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan criticized Democrat Rep. Sean Maloney for saying he was “completely over mask mandates.” Continue reading …

HALEY TANNE – Who will stand up for me and other women being beaten by biological males like Lia Thomas? Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – Because of how she looks, Jackson will get nowhere near the vetting of a typical Supreme Court justice and whatever your politics are, this is a shame. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – The NCAA seems more interested in appearing woke than protecting athletes, but to make this ideology work, you have to erase distinction between trans and biological women. Continue reading …

DR. JANETTE NESHEIWAT – Vladimir Putin is not only attacking medical facilities from the sky and with artillery, but he has sent thugs to harass medical professionals. Continue reading …

JAKE AUCHINCLOSS – There is peace through strength and peace through diplomacy. We must offer an off-ramp to Russia to stop the violence. Continue reading …

KANYE VS. PETE – Kanye West’s ex-bodyguard says conflict between him and Pete Davidson is “all social media drama, absolutely.” Continue reading …

INFLATION REVIEW – Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers – who predicted this nearly one year ago – thinks inflation will get worse, then better. Continue reading …

SPORTS UNIFIER – Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez hopes to expand her reach, share the importance of sports and the significance it can have on women, young girls. Continue reading …

SAGET HOTEL ROOM PICTURES – Florida authorities have released photos of the hotel room where Bob Saget was found dead. Continue reading …

iHEARTRADIO AWARDS – Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo took home male, female artist of the year awards at 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards Tuesday night. Continue reading …

“Vladimir Putin keeps making nuclear threats, chemical weapons threats, bioweapon threats. Joe Biden and all of our NATO allies need to stop cowering at the words of Vladimir Putin.”

– SEAN HANNITY

