‘IT’S MURDEROUS’: Georgia voters fed up with rising costs declare which party’s best to tame inflation

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Inflation remains a top consideration for Georgia residents heading into the midterms, but voters are torn on which party has the best plan to bring costs back down.

“It’s obviously the Republican Party this time,” Monty told Fox News in Columbus. “Democrats are the ones that have caused the problem by spending and printing too much money.”

He said inflation is affecting everything.

“It’s absolutely murderous,” Monty said. “Food, gas prices. Inflation is awful.”

Matthew said inflation is very noticeable and that a gallon of milk has definitely gone up in price since his grandparents’ day. But he couldn’t point to one party or another as having the best solution

WATCH MORE FOX NEWS DIGITAL ORIGINALS HERE

“If somebody is going to be in that office, just do the right thing,” he said.

In the most recent Fox News poll, 38% of Georgia voters said inflation was their top issue heading into the midterms. Abortion was the next priority at 18%.

FOX NEWS POLL: WALKER GAINS GROUND IN GEORGIA SENATE RACE

In Savannah, Rick said both parties have contributed to the problem.

“I think a lot of short-term finger pointing really doesn’t do us any good,” he said. “I vote both ways so I don’t have a real strong opinion that it’s the Democrats fault or the Republicans have a good solution.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Derrick said any solution will depend on lawmakers working together.

“If the Republicans will allow the Democrats to try to do what they were put in place to do, then maybe we can see some type of change,” he said.

To hear Georgia voters’ concerns about inflation, click here.