Italian PM Meloni sends condolences to family of ‘hero’ firefighter who was killed at Trump rally

Another world leader has joined in on sending condolences to the family of Pennsylvania volunteer firefighter Corey Comperartore, who was killed while shielding his wife and daughter from gunfire at former President Donald Trump’s rally on Saturday.

“Corey Comperatore had just turned 50, he was a former fire chief, an Italian American of Calabrian origins. He died a hero, acting as a shield for his wife and daughter, standing between them and the bullets detonated by the attacker who fired during Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania,” Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s Prime Minister wrote in a post on X.

Comperatore, 50, was a former fire chief for Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company, according to the department. He was shot and killed when 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire on Trump from a sniper’s perch some 130 yards away during the campaign event.

Secret Service agents shot and killed Crooks within moments of his first shot, but not before he killed Comperatore and wounded two more bystanders, according to authorities.

“Corey sacrificed his life to save that of his loved ones, instinctively, without a moment’s thought. A gesture of love and extreme altruism which can only be honored[sic]. To all his family members, I renew my deepest condolences. Rest in peace, Corey,” Meloni continued.

On Sunday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called Trump, who was struck in the ear by a bullet during the assanation attempt, to offer his support to the life lost, the Associated Press reported.

Starmer condemned the violence, expressed condolences to the victims and their families, and wished a quick recovery for the former president and the two men who were injured.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who also spoke with Trump on Sunday, was another world leader to condemn the violence and offer condolences to the Comperatore family.

“The Prime Minister condemned yesterday’s appalling assassination attempt and reiterated there’s no place for political violence. The Prime Minister wished the former President well and offered condolences to the shooting victims and to the family of Corey Comperatore,” Trudeau’s office said in a statement.

The FBI announced on Sunday it is investigating the assassination attempt on Trump as a potential act of terrorism.

Fox News Digital’s Michael Ruiz, Michael Dorgan, Chris Pandolfom and The Associated Press contributed to this report.