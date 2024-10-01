Israel attacked by Iran: American Jewish leaders say Islamist regime will pay for missile strike

Jewish American leaders on Tuesday afternoon reacted to Iran’s unprecedented missile attack against Israel.

The attack, which included more than a hundred missiles, according to Israel, came in response to the recent deaths of Hezbollah and Hamas leaders.

“The United States stands with its only democratic ally in the Middle East, Israel, as it defends itself and its people against evil,” Ohio Republican Rep. Max Miller told Fox News Digital in a statement. “Iran and its proxies must stop threatening the world.”

In a Sept. 30 statement, Miller said, “Israel’s efforts to dismantle Hezbollah are making the world a safer place.”

“I commend the effort to eliminate Hezbollah’s Secretary General, Hassan Nasrallah, who is responsible for the deaths of Americans and countless innocent civilians,” Miller wrote. “Civilians in Lebanon continue to suffer as Hezbollah, acting under Iran’s direction, drags the country into war. The responsibility for this death and destruction rests with Hezbollah and those who seek to sow chaos and dysfunction at the behest of Tehran.”

Democratic Florida Rep. Jared Moskowitz said Iran “made a mistake” in a Tuesday post to his personal X account, adding that the country “has put its nuclear facilities on the board as fair game.”

From his official congressional account, Moskowitz said his “thoughts are with the people of Israel tonight.”

“Iran’s horrific attack, so close to Oct. 7, is a reminder of the threat that Israel faces every single day and why America must stand with our ally against the Iranian regime and its terrorist proxies,” the Florida congressman said.

New York Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman said in a Tuesday post on X, “Hezbollah’s presence at the border is in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which was the basis for a cease-fire in 2006.”

“If the UN and international community will not enforce 1701, then Israel must do so to prevent Hezbollah from continuing to attack Israel,” he wrote.

Dov Hikind, a former Democratic New York State assemblyman, said, “Iran’s [n]uclear sites must be destroyed,” in a Tuesday post on X.

“Would like to know who the hell is the President of the United States at this moment,” Hikind said in another post. “My son Shmuel is in a shelter, an American citizen by the way. Let me be clear. We will win, we will endure, and we have ultimate faith that is unshakable. Wish I could be in Israel right now.”

Former Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Oren said, “[A]nyone who fires at Israel will now pay a heavy price,” in a Tuesday post on X.

“The world must join Israel in taking advantage of this opportunity to change the Middle East and eliminate the greatest source of instability and bloodshed throughout the entire region – Iran,” he said.

The Republican Jewish Coalition also posted a statement on X following Iran’s attack, saying the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, or Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), “allowed Tehran to develop ballistic missiles, which are now being used to indiscriminately target 10 million Israeli civilians.”

“Kamala Harris proudly supported the disastrously flawed deal. She would be a total disaster as commander in chief,” the group wrote.