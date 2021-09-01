An alleged member of the so-called “Beatles” group within the ISIS terrorist organization will enter a guilty plea in a federal courtroom in Virginia this week, Fox News has learned.

Alexanda Amon Kotey, known as “Jihadi Ringo,” was accused of taking part in a conspiracy regarding plans to torture and kill Americans and other westerners in Syria.

The specific charges to which Kotey is expected to plead guilty were not immediately clear.

Kotey will appear in an Eastern District of Virginia courtroom in Alexandria on Thursday, Fox News was told.

He and co-defendant El Shafee Elsheikh were transported to the U.S. last October following a years-long investigation by the U.S. intelligence community and other government operatives, Fox News previously reported.

The two defendants represent half of the so-called “ISIS Beatles,” who received their nickname because of their English accents.

They appeared in a Virginia courtroom Oct. 7, charged at the time with eight felony counts in connection with the abductions and slayings of two American journalists, James Foley and Steven Sotloff, and aid workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller.

Both Kotey and Elsheikh pleaded not guilty at the time and requested a trial by jury.

They reportedly admitted “interacting” with the hostages but denied killing them.

Both were captured by Syrian forces who were aligned with the U.S.

Fox News’ David Spunt and Jake Gibson contributed to this story.