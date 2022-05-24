ISIS affiliated suspect arrested for alleged plot to kill President Bush

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man affiliated with ISIS is under arrest for his participation in an alleged plot to assassinate former President George W. Bush.

Fox News Digital has learned that the suspect, identified as Shihab Ahmed Shihab, was arrested and is due in federal court in Columbus, Ohio shortly where he will appear before a federal magistrate on charges related to his involvement in the plot.

An FBI search warrant application filed on March 23 in the Southern District of Ohio showed that a suspect affiliated with ISIS traveled to Dallas, Texas to record video around Bush’s home and recruited help from individuals he intended to smuggle into the United States across the southern border, according to Forbes.

BUSH DYNASTY ON THE LINE AS CHALLENGER GEORGE P. BUSH TRIES TO UPSET TRUMP-BACKED TEXAS AG KEN PAXTON

It is unclear if any steps have been taken to increase security around former President Bush.

“The U.S. Secret Service takes all threats to our protectees seriously,” Secret Service spokesperson Special Agent Steve Kopek told Fox News Digital in a statement. “In order to maintain operational security, the Secret Service does not discuss the means and methods used to conduct our protective operations or matters of protective intelligence.”

AFGHAN REBEL GROUP ASKS FOR BIDEN’S SUPPORT, WARNS OF NEW TERROR THREATS

It is unclear if any steps have been taken to increase security around former President Bush.

The office of George W. Bush did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The United States sanctioned ISIS facilitators this week in Syria and Turkey in an effort to “expose and disrupt” the network of “violent extremists.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday that by designating them, the Biden administration aims “to expose and disrupt an international ISIS facilitation network that has financed ISIS recruitment, including of vulnerable children in Syria.”