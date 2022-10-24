Iran’s assistance to Russia could make country an enemy combatant, missing family found and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

ALLEGED WAR CRIMES – Iran’s assistance to Russian war effort in Ukraine could make the country an enemy combatant, experts say. Continue reading …

VALOR AND LEADERSHIP – The Army is scrapping Fort Hood – meet the late war hero behind the military base’s new name. Continue reading …

UNIMAGINABLE TIME – Former ‘America’s Got Talent’ finalist dead at 44. Continue reading …

FOUND – Michigan family of four that mysteriously disappeared one week ago has been located. Continue reading …

GIRL POWER – In midterm elections, women’s votes will decide our future, writes Amanda Brown Lierman. Continue reading …

–

POLITICS

‘MOST LITIGIOUS’ ELECTION CYCLE – RNC has launched 73 election lawsuits in 20 states. Continue reading …

CLIMATE CALAMITY – Prince William under fire over plans for sustainable eco village. Continue reading …

NEWSOM’S AMBITIONS – California’s governor promises to finish four-year term if reelected. Continue reading …

‘DON’T THINK HE’LL SHOW UP’ – Pelosi accuses Trump of not being ‘man enough’ to appear in front of Jan. 6 committee. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘WISE GUY’ – President Biden’s history of berating, scolding and insulting reporters, from ‘stupid son of a b—h’ to ‘get educated.’ Continue reading …

‘MEGA MAGA REPUBLICANS’ – MSNBC anchor tells President Biden as midterm elections approach: ‘I’m scared.’ Continue reading …

‘PROXIMITY TO WHITENESS’ – Joy Reid, Jemele Hill blame racism for Ron DeSantis’ popularity with Hispanics. Continue reading …

TAPPER’S INQUIRIES – CNN host hit for wondering why there wasn’t ‘national conversation’ on school closures. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

MARK LEVIN – ‘America is being destroyed’ by the Democratic Party. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

‘SIGNIFICANTLY BEHIND’ – Inflation big setback for retirement savings. Continue reading …

CRUMBLING HOUSE OF CARDS – Kevin Spacey found not liable in Anthony Rapp sex abuse case: A look at the allegations against him. Continue reading …

SPECIAL ATHLETE – Florida woman, 8 months pregnant, polespears fish for potential world record catch. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“America is being destroyed. If you want to destroy America, then you vote Democrat because the Democrat Party has been unmasked. Its policies and programs are delusional and destructive, and they are dismantling the most fabulous nation on earth right before your eyes.”

– MARK LEVIN

