Iranian operative plotting assassination of John Bolton also targeted Mike Pompeo: Report

The Iranian operative charged with plotting to assassinate former White House national security adviser John Bolton also had plans to target former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, according to Thursday reports.

The Justice Department announced charges against Shahram Poursafi, a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, on Wednesday. Poursafi allegedly used encrypted messaging apps to offer $300,000 to hire someone to murder Bolton, and alluded to a $1 million offer for a future “job.”

Pompeo was the second target Poursafi alluded to, according to a Thursday report from CNN.

Both Bolton and Pompeo are top critics of Iran and frequently advise for hawkish policies toward the country.

Poursafi’s would-be assassinations were to be a response to the 2020 U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, commander of the IRGC.

“Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, through the Defendant, tried to hatch a brazen plot: assassinate a former U.S. official on U.S. soil in retaliation for U.S. actions,” said U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves for the District of Columbia in a Wednesday press release.

“Iran and other hostile governments should understand that the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners will do everything in our power to thwart their violent plots and bring those responsible to justice,” he added.

Pomepo has reportedly received security due to Iranian threats since former President Donald Trump’s administration ended.