An Iranian man was arrested in Kenya last week after he allegedly conspired to smuggle up to 400 kilograms of heroin into the United States, the Drug Enforcement Agency announced Wednesday.

Malek Mohammad Balouchzehi, 38, was extradited to the United States on Oct. 9 and appeared before United States Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn on Tuesday. He is facing one count of conspiring to import heroin into the U.S. and one count of distributing heroin for importation into the U.S.

“From thousands of miles away, Malek Balouchzehi allegedly arranged the importation of massive quantities of heroin into the United States with seemingly little regard for the devastation that highly addictive opiates cause after landing at our shores,” U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams said in a statement Wednesday.

PARENTS WHO LOST CHILDREN TO FENTANYL POISONING SOUND ALARM ABOUT COUNTERFEIT PILLS

Balouchzehi allegedly started orchestrating his plan in October 2019, meeting with individuals to smuggle methamphetamine into Australia and heroin into the U.S.