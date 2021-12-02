Iowa high school basketball player caught on video sucker punching opponent

A 17-year-old Iowa high school basketball player has been charged with a felony after being caught on video sucker-punching an opponent during post-game handshakes.

The incident happened Tuesday night at Carlisle High School outside of Des Moines, and the victim, as a result, “sustained a loss of consciousness, injuries to his mouth and immediately received medical care,” the Carlisle Police Department said.

“It was determined through the initial investigation that a player of the Carlisle Community School District, without provocation, struck a player of the Nevada Community School District team at the end of the game,” the department said in a statement.

TENNESSEE SHOOTING AT HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL GAME LEAVES 1 DEAD, 1 CRITICAL, REPORTS SAY

Police charged the alleged attacker with willful injury – causing serious injury and booked him into a local jail. He has since been released on bond, according to the news station WOI-DT.

Video of the incident shows one player suddenly punching the victim in the gut before winding up and landing a second blow on his face.

As the victim begins to fall backward into the arms of a teammate, the aggressor appears to attempt a third punch before players from both sides intervene.

“It was a very unfortunate and disturbing situation,” Nevada Community School District Superintendent Steve Gray told WOI-DT. “Fortunately, it sounds like our student-athlete is going to be alright.”

It was not immediately clear what sparked the punches.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Violent conduct has no place in Iowa high school activities,” a spokesperson for the Iowa High School Athletic Association told WOI-DT. “IHSAA administrators are working with both schools to ensure appropriate guidelines are followed for violent behaviors from student-athletes.”

The station reports that the incident took place on the opening night of both teams’ basketball seasons.