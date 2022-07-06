Iowa farm house explodes, hospitalizing three

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A home in northwestern, Iowa exploded Wednesday morning prompting multiple law enforcement and fire agencies to respond to the dramatic scene.

The explosion happened at a farm house in Battle Creek on the 2300 block of Carriage Avenue, just after 9:45 a.m., according to local reports.



A woman and two men were pulled from the home with severe burns over their bodies, KMEG reported.

One of them was transported to Sioux City by ambulance while the other two were taken to Ida Grove and later flown to a burn center in Lincoln, Nebraska.

“The injuries all three sustained were pretty serious,” Ida County Sheriff Wade Harriman said.

Pictures of the aftermath showed a home reduced to rubble.

“You’ve got the injured people that we want to triage and get out of here as quickly as possible for medical care and obviously, you’re trying to secure the scene as well, to make sure that, you know, first responders can come in and do their job safely,” he said.

By 12:40 p.m. local time the fire was under control, WHO 13 reported.

Fire Marshals told Fox News the cause is still under investigation. No further details were released.