Iowa elected official’s wife arrested in alleged voter fraud scheme

The wife of an Iowa county supervisor was arrested after she was allegedly involved in a voter fraud scheme.

Kim Phuong Taylor, 49, is accused of being involved in a scheme to generate votes in Iowa’s primary election in June 2020, according to court documents. At that time, her husband, Jeremy Taylor, was running a congressional campaign for Iowa’s 4th Congressional District, seeking the Republican nomination.

The Department of Justice alleges that Taylor submitted or “caused others to submit dozens of voter registrations, absentee ballot request forms, and absentee ballots containing false information.”

SENDING SIGNALS: ARKANSAS’ ASA HUTCHINSON SAYS IOWA TRIPS SHOW HE’S ‘SERIOUS’ ABOUT POTENTIAL 2024 RUN

Taylor is accused of signing documents on behalf of voters without their permission and “told others that they could sign on behalf of relatives who were not present.”

She faces 26 counts of providing false information in registering and voting, 23 counts of fraudulent voting, and three counts of fraudulent registration.

IOWA GOV. REYNOLDS PUSHES FOR STATE FUNDING OF PRIVATE SCHOOLS

The Justice Department says that she could face a maximum penalty of five years in prison for each count.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the Sioux City Journal, Taylor was released on a personal recognizance bond.