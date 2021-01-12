Iowa car chase topping 100 mph speeds kills 3, injures 2

Three people were killed and two others were hospitalized after an Iowa car chase topped 100 miles per hour Monday, according to police.

The fatal accident unfolded after police began to pursue a group of men who fled a neighborhood in Urbandale, a suburb of Des Moines, in a stolen vehicle, according to the Clive Police Department.

Police were initially responding to reports from a woman who claimed that a man had been going through her car before speeding off in another vehicle. The woman was able to identify the license plate when she was on the phone with the dispatcher, which later helped police determine that the vehicle had been stolen.

Both Clive and Urbandale police found the vehicle and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the car “fled from the attempted stop,” according to police.

The car eventually hit “speeds topping 100mph” before losing control after going over railroad tracks.

The car “flipped several times” before it collided with a light pole, launching it across the street, police said.

“Responding officers found multiple occupants ejected at the scene,” police said.

There were five young men in the car at the time. Three were pronounced dead while two others were transported to an area hospital, although their conditions are unknown.

Police have not released their identities, pending family notification.