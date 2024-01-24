Iowa boy, 13, dies after SUV strikes him while sledding

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A 13-year-old Iowa boy has died after suffering critical injuries during a sledding accident earlier this month, according to reports.

Adam McWherter died Saturday, 10 days after he rode a sled downhill and crossed into the path of an SUV on Buffalo Road in Anamosa, KCRG-TV reported, citing the Iowa State Patrol.

A snowstorm had canceled schools on Jan. 10 when Adam and a friend decided to go sledding down his driveway, according to a GoFundMe page set up for the boy’s family. The page read that Adam “got going too fast and shot out into the road” as an SUV was driving past.

The 13-year-old “was instantly knocked unconscious” and suffered multiple broken bones and other injuries, the page read. Paramedics rushed Adam to the University of Iowa’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City.

Adam’s 11-year-old friend told troopers that he jumped off his sled to try to warn Adam of the oncoming car, but Adam ultimately did not see the vehicle until he was already in the street, reported the Gazette daily newspaper in Cedar Rapids.

The 49-year-old driver of the SUV told troopers that the boy was not visible until just before he slid into the road, the newspaper reported. The driver said they slammed on the breaks but could not stop in time.

No charges have been filed in connection with the incident, though troopers are continuing to investigate.

Anamosa is a city located about 25 miles northeast of Cedar Rapids.