Iowa authorities find remains of missing 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson

Human remains discovered in Iowa late last month have been identified as the remains of missing 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson, according to the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, the remains of Harrelson, who was reported missing on May 27, were “located in a rural area approximately three miles northwest of Montezuma.”

OHIO COLD CASE INVOLVING MISSING MOTHER AND TWO CHILDREN LINKED TO SUV FOUND IN RIVER, AUTHORITIES SAY

In a statement shared to Facebook by Sheriff Thomas E. Kriegel, the office said it received notice on Friday from the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s office that the “human remains have been positively identified as those of Xavior Harrelson.”

The cause of death has not yet been released.

Harrelson went missing shortly after Montezuma Elementary School released for summer break.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mitch Mortvedt, assistant director of the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, said Xavior’s death was being investigated as suspicious, according to the Des Moines Register.

Law enforcement officials are asking that anyone with information about Harrelson’s disappearance or death to contact the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office at 641-623-5679.