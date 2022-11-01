Investigation into Nebraska accident that killed 6 reveals driver was drunk

An investigation into a crash that killed six people in southeastern Nebraska last month shows the driver of the car was drunk, police said in a news release.

Lincoln police said Monday that the results from a toxicology report show 26-year-old Jonathan Kurth, of Lincoln, had at the time of the crash a blood alcohol content of .211 — more than 2 1/2 times the legal driving limit of .08.

Police also said that electronic data collected from the car showed it was traveling 100 mph in the moments before it crashed into a tree along a residential street where the speed limit is 25 mph.

NEBRASKA CRASH KILLS 6, PASSENGERS IPHONE AUTOMATICALLY ALERTED AUTHORITIES

Police were first alerted to the early morning Oct. 2 crash when one passenger’s cellphone automatically alerted dispatchers that the phone’s owner had been in a crash and was not responding.

Kurth and four male passengers died at the scene: Octavias Farr, 21; Jonathan Koch, 22; Nicholas Bisesi, 22; and Benjamin Lenagh, 23. A fifth passenger, Cassie Brenner, 24, died later at a hospital.

All of the dead were residents of Lincoln except Lenagh, who was from Omaha.